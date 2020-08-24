Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,118,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,864,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Welbilt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.