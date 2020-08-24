Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Cut by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $23,137,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. 1,114,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

