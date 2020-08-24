WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 24,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,633. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,201.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,005,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 928,062 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 400,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.