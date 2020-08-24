WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,633. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 400,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter.

