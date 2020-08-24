Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

WOR traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

