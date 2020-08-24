Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $355.72 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $11,550.36 or 0.99207744 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $355.72 million and $7.58 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00070767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003130 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000634 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00167810 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 30,798 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

