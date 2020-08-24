Xriba (XRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Xriba has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $3,233.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xriba has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xriba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00779810 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00670205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,109,872 tokens. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay . Xriba’s official website is xriba.com

Xriba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

