XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $80,121.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, KuCoin and BitMart. XYO has a market cap of $7.77 million and $80,121.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.38 or 0.05775205 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, BitMart, IDEX, YoBit, KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.