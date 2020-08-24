XYO (XYO) Price Up 9.8% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, BitMart and KuCoin. Over the last week, XYO has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $63,997.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.42 or 0.05433885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014379 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, YoBit, BitMart, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.