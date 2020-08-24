Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.98 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $60.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $193.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

GNK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 95,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

