Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $238.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,522,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

