Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $238.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,522,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.