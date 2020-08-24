Zacks: Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $184.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.80 million to $196.20 million. James River Group reported sales of $231.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $660.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $776.45 million, with estimates ranging from $749.40 million to $803.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 406,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in James River Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

