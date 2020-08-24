Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,902. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

