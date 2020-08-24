Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 3,425,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

