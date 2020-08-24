Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to “Hold”

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.06. 2,047,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,958. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.91 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,614.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,200.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $275,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,236,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,452,745. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

