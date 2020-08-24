Zano Price Hits $0.65 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00005558 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $6.64 million and $47,657.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.01669035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,290,250 coins and its circulating supply is 10,260,750 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

