-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. National Bank Financial lowered IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

IMV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,565. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

