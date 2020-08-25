-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.74. 1,815,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $614.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.48. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 1,453,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 438,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 290.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 493,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 367,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

