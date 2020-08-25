$0.27 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 503,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,869. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.