-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.53). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 554,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

