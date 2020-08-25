0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $637,001.00 and approximately $1.72 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.05593979 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048386 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.