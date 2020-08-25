1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) Trading Up 6.4%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 224,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 219,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.