196,207 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Davita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Davita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

DVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

