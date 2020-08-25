3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.