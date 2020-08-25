4,262 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 136,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.