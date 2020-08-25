7,103 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,582,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 224,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.29.

