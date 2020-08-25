7,627 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $190.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

