9F (NYSE:JFU) Trading 5.6% Higher

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 348,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 358,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

9F (NYSE:JFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

