Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

