ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading Up 2%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.96 and last traded at $311.12. Approximately 253,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 639,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after buying an additional 209,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

