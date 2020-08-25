Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 6.3%

Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Acceleware Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

