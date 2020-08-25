Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $237.75. 1,293,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.57. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

