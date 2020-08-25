Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.75. 1,293,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $239.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.