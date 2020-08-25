Achain Market Cap Tops $9.51 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Achain has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $17.55 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.05722125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

