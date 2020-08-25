Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 174,643 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

