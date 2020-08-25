Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 528,353 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,874,000. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. 6,702,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

