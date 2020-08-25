Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. 1,507,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

