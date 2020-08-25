Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $2,605,366.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

NFLX traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.68. 146,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.