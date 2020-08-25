Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,532. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

