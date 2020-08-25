Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,198 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. 383,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

