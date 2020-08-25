Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,530 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Msci worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Msci by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Msci by 4.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Msci by 12,698.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $365.53. The stock had a trading volume of 289,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,867. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $210.34 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.