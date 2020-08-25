Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,486 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 19,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,827. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

