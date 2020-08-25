Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 37,561 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 4,158,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,946. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

