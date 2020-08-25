Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 42,086 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,036,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 1,515,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -305.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

