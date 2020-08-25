Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,330. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

