Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,377 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,080. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.