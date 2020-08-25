Acoin (ACOIN) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Acoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $51,499.10 and $28.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.