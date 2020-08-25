Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 3,657,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

