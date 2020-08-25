Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 33,300 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,426,572.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 689,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,635. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

