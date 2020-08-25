Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $122,630.40 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $122,630.40.

Shares of ADPT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 689,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.30. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

